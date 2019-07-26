The NEX wants to help families get ready for back-to-school. From Aug 1 – 7, customers will receive 10% off the purchase of apparel, shoes and backpacks when paying with a MILITARY STAR® card. The 10% discount will be taken at the time of purchase.

The MILITARY STAR® card offers many benefits including 10 percent off the first day's purchases**, no annual, late or over the limit fees,^ competitive low interest rate, over 40 special promotions and discounts yearly as well as 24-hour customer service including online access. Customers also receive free shipping from myNavyExchange.com when purchases are made using a MILITARY STAR® card

MILITARY STAR® Card applications are available at any NEX. The application can be processed the same day at the NEX customer service desk.

