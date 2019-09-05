What: Free and convenient one-day paint drop-off event. Residents and businesses can safely and easily drop off unused paint for recycling. Households may bring any amount of paint, stain, and varnish. Limits apply to businesses, see below.
Any paint that is dropped off in good condition will also be made available for free to any resident or business who wants it.
Who: Open to all residents and businesses in the Hanford area (California businesses and residents only). Sponsored by PaintCare, a non-profit stewardship organization running paint recycling programs in California, eight other states, and the District of Columbia.
PaintCare Will Accept: Unwanted house paint and primers (latex or oil-based); stains; deck and concrete sealers; and clear finishes (varnish and shellac). Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the original manufacturer label. Businesses that generate less than 220 pounds (about 20–30 gallons) of hazardous waste per month may bring latex and a limited amount of oil-based paint. Businesses that generate more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month may bring any amount of latex paint, but oil-based paint will not be accepted. Businesses with questions about limits should call (855) PAINT09.
PaintCare CANNOT Accept: Leaking, unlabeled, or empty containers; aerosol spray paints; drums or containers larger than five gallons; hazardous waste or other chemicals, such as paint thinner, solvents, motor oil, spackle, glue, adhesive, roofing tar, pesticides, or cleaning chemicals.
Where: Hanford West High School
1150 West Lacey Blvd
Hanford, CA 93230
When: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.
More Information: https://www.paintcare.org/hanford/
Residents of Hanford can also take advantage of free paint recycling year-round at permanent PaintCare drop-off locations in the area. Find the most convenient site for you at: https://www.paintcare.org/drop-off-locations/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.