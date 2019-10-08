Coming off an appearance in the NCAA Championships in 2019, Gary Join, former Lemoore High standout, is ready for the opportunity to improve in his third year with the Fresno State Bulldogs wrestling team.
“My first goal is to win my first match against the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation,” Joint said. “Then I just want to go out and have fun and try to increase my ranking and place as high as I can. I have the goal of being a Big 12 championa nd NCAA Champion every time I step out on the mat.”
The Bulldogs will get the season underway on Nov. 1 with the third installment of the Battle on the Midway squaring off with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin and both Navy & Army. The Match will take place at the USS Midway Museum atop the flight deck of the famed aircraft carries.
“No matter the result, this match will be a gauging stick to see where I am at. I have been wrestling good and been feeling good in all my workouts. I have a confident approach heading into this match and I am glad I egt to wrestle him off the bat.”
“It gives me chills thinking about it. Being apart of the first recruiting cvalss and seeing the development over the last three years. Year one we didn’t have a good year. Year two and we came in hungry and seen what it takes. “
“It has been amazing. We would workout in rec center and it is not optimal wrestling enviorment. When all you need is a mat and shoes and you can workout. It has been cool seeing the grow of the support system and start falling into place. We get a lot more known.
“I have got to know a lot of the guys around the Central Valley because we are always wrestling each other. We are always competing and it is cool being on a team with people you already know. You already have a connection.
“It made me a lot more hungry. I didn’t do what I wanted there. I won my second match and had pretty close match with the No, 4 guy in the nation and had some bumps in the road. I got to go there and see what is about and was able to say that is where I want to be. I want to be in the NCAA Finals.”
“We go out there and put on a show everytime. The duels are like a performance. It is a really cool experience. Even if you don’t understand wreselting you will walk out wanting to go again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.