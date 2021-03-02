You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist
Herbs thrive in the San Joaquin Valley because of our climate.

March is a great time for spring planting.

Tasks: 

   •  Check drip systems, sprinklers and other irrigation systems for repair needs.

   •  Flush irrigation lines and inspect sprinkler valves for proper operation.

   •  Protect transplants from cutworms by putting a barrier, such as a paper collar, around the stem.

Pruning: 

   •  Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.

   •  For bulbs, deadhead spent blooms only. Leave foliage and stalk to wither naturally to  provide nutrients for next year’s flowers.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Fertilize stone fruit, pear, apple and nut trees and berries with one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer.

   •  Citrus when trees begin to bloom.

Planting: 

   •  Plant Easter lilies in full sun in outdoor beds after blossoms fade. They will bloom next May or early June.

   •  Annuals: alstromeria, Kangaroo paw (antigozanthos)  and  petunia, plant from seed.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: beets, chard, spinach and turnips from seed.

   •  Perennials: coral bells(Heuchera), maiden grass (Miscanthus), fountain grass  (Pennisetum), sage (Salvia), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: clematis, dogwood (Cornus), rockrose (Cistus), hop bush (Dodonaea viscosa), cotoneaster.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: candytuft, iris, lobelia, forget-me-not (Myosotis), poppy.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: ranunculus, tulip.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: orange, rhaphiolepis, rhododendron, lilac (Syringa vulgaris).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: potatoes, radish, rutabaga, spinach, strawberry, turnip.

Things to ponder:

  Give new plants ample water until root system is established.

  Bermudagrass will begin to green up as the soil temperature rises.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

