Harvest vegetables and deadhead flowers regularly to encourage continued production.
Tasks:
Avoid cutting lawns too severely because the resulting stress causes yellowing.
Pruning:
Remove spent blooms. Cut back annuals that have stopped blooming to encourage rebloom.
Fertilizing:
Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
Planting:
Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
Plant summer vegetables at timed intervals to prolong harvest.
Bulbs, corms, tubers: fall flowering (Crocus).
Perennials: coneflower (Echinacea).
Trees, shrubs, vines: hibiscus, hydrangea.
Fruits and vegetables: corn, cucumber, plant from seed.
Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena), lobelia.
Enjoy now:
Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), clustered bellflower, cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), bottlebrush (Callistemon), fringe tree (Chionanthus).
Fruits and vegetables: cherry, cucumber, eggplant.
Things to ponder:
Plant in the cooler morning or evening hours.
Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or red food coloring in hummingbird nectar.
