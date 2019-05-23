Harvest vegetables and deadhead flowers regularly to encourage continued production.

Tasks:

Avoid cutting lawns too severely because the resulting stress causes yellowing.

Pruning:

Remove spent blooms. Cut back annuals that have stopped blooming to encourage rebloom.

Fertilizing:

Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting:

Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.

Plant summer vegetables at timed intervals to prolong harvest.

Bulbs, corms, tubers: fall flowering (Crocus).

Perennials: coneflower (Echinacea).

Trees, shrubs, vines: hibiscus, hydrangea.

Fruits and vegetables: corn, cucumber, plant from seed.

Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena), lobelia.

Enjoy now:

Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), clustered bellflower, cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).

Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), bottlebrush (Callistemon), fringe tree (Chionanthus).

Fruits and vegetables: cherry, cucumber, eggplant.

Things to ponder:

Plant in the cooler morning or evening hours.

Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or red food coloring in hummingbird nectar.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments