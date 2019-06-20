Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.
Tasks:
Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”
Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.
Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.
Pruning:
Deadhead annuals and perennials. Prune lightly to avoid vigorous re-growth.
Deadheading roses encourages reblooming.
Planting:
Midsummer in the Valley is typically not the best time for planting. New plants struggle to get established in high temperatures, low humidity, and intense sunlight.
Enjoy now:
Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus), coreopsis.
Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, fortnight lily (Dietes).
Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.
Fruits and vegetables: carrots, corn, cucumber.
Things to ponder:
Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing.
Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.
Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.
Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing
weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions. A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.
