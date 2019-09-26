Enjoy the last flush of blooming roses along with the bounty of the fall harvest.

Tasks: 

  • Adjust watering systems as weather cools.

  • Remove and dispose of any fruit and nuts that cling to the tree.

  • Spray hedges and shrubs with water to clean and keep them free of dust to discourage spider mites.

Pruning: 

  • Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.

  • Deadhead and shape rosebushes to promote a final fall bloom.

Fertilizing: 

  • Wait two weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.

  • Add bulb fertilizer to planting hole before planting bulbs.

Planting:

  • This is the best time to plant shrubs and groundcovers.

  • Groundcovers: Carpet bugle (Ajuga), Germander (Teucrium chamaedrys ‘Nanum’).

  • Perennials: Cyclamen, French tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), cranesbill (Geranium).

  • Before planting winter vegetables, turn a generous amount of compost into the vegetable bed.

  • Fruits and vegetables: garlic, onion sets, lettuce, parsley.

  • Trees, shrubs, vines: Acacia baileyana, strawberry tree (Arbutus ‘Marina’), hawthorn (Crataegus), sago palm (Cycas),  desert willow (Chilopsis linearis).

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), chrysanthemum, dianthus, coneflower (Echinacea), globe amaranth (Gomphrena).

  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia.

  • Trees, shrubs, vines: pineapple guava (Feijoa), morning glory (Ipomoea), crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia).

  • Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, melon, nectarines, persimmon.

  • Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria), sweet gum (Liquidambar styraciflua).

Things to ponder: 

  • Do not replace vinca with pansies in the same bed due to a soil borne fungal root rot that affects these plants.

