Pick a bouquet of herbs in the early morning to retain flavor. Keep them in a vase and use them all week.

Tasks: 

   •Monitor soil moisture after rain and add water if needed, especially for trees and shrubs.

   •Renovate cool-season lawns — remove thatch and aerate.

   •Hand pick snails and slugs daily or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.

Pruning: 

   •Divide and then cut back perennials.

Fertilizing: 

   •Do not feed citrus and other frost-tender plants.

Planting: 

   •Fall planting continues

   •Annuals: stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), pansy, violet.

   •Fruits and vegetables: Swiss chard, turnips, snow peas, plant from seed.

   •Perennials: lupine (Lupinus), plant from seed.

   •Trees, shrubs, vines: sago palm (Cycas), Ceanothus maritimus ‘Valley Violet’, magnolia, myrtle (Myrtus), flowering cherry (Prunus), oak (Quercus).

Enjoy now:

   •Annuals and perennials: dianthus, aster (fall-blooming), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pansy (Viola).

   •Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris), Sternbergia lutea.

   •Trees, shrubs, vines: Texas ranger (Leucophyllum), sweet orange (Osmanthus), cape  plumbago, snowberry (Symphoricarpos).

   •Fruits and vegetables: apples, bok choy, cantaloupe, persimmon, snap peas, tomatoes.

   •Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).

Things to ponder:

   •Use organic mulch around permanent plants, and add organic matter into soil to prepare beds for spring planting.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

