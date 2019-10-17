The weather profile remains dry and drought conditions may continue through the fall.
Tasks:
•Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.
•Put organic mulch around permanent plants to conserve water and prevent weeds.
•Trees need to be deeply watered as they enter dormancy.
Pruning:
•Prune shrubs and trees to shape. Pruning junipers during cool weather prevents sunburn.
•Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote final fall bloom.
Fertilizing:
•Feed cool-season lawns with time-release granular fertilizer.
•Fertilize flowering annuals and perennials to promote fall growth.
Planting:
•Continue staggered planting of cool-weather vegetables.
•Perennials: agave, dianthus.
•Bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, crocus, freesia.
•Fruits and vegetables: onions, parsley, radish.
•Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale.
•Trees, shrubs, vines: Goldenchain tree (Laburnum) , pomegranate (Punica).
Enjoy now:
•Annuals and perennials: dianthus, alyssum (Lobularia).
•Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, cauliflower, figs, grapes, kale.
•Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle, bayberry (Berberis), beautyberry (Callicarpa).
•Fall color: maidenhair (Ginkgo biloba), goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).
Things to ponder:
•Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry, warm place. Pesticides should be stored in a separate, locked cabinet or container.
Drought tip:
•Postpone unnecessary fall planting until rainfall replenishes soil moisture and supplement all watering is no longer needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.