A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.
Tasks:
• Monitor ground moisture, especially in beds under eaves and patios.
• Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry place.
• Dig and divide overcrowded dahlia tubers and store in a cool, dry place. Replant in late
February.
Pruning:
• Remove dead foliage and stems from dormant perennials.
• Prune junipers during cool weather to prevent sunburn.
• Prune and trellis cane berries.
Fertilizing:
• Feed cool weather plants and vegetables.
Planting:
• The time for fall planting is coming to an end.
• Order bare-root roses and perennials from catalogs.
• Fruits and vegetables: Lettuce, peas, edible pod peas, plant from seed or six packs.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: fig, walnut (Juglans), crabapple (Malus).
• Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: cyclamen, dianthus.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis).
• Fruits and vegetables: cauliflower, comice pears.
Things to ponder:
• Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden.
• At the end of the month, apply dormant oil spray to deciduous fruit with copper
fungicides to control shot hole disease on twigs.
• Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.
