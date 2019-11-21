A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.

Tasks: 

   • Monitor ground moisture, especially in beds under eaves and patios.

   • Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry place.

   • Dig and divide overcrowded dahlia tubers and store in a cool, dry place. Replant in late    

      February.

Pruning: 

   • Remove dead foliage and stems from dormant perennials.

   • Prune junipers during cool weather to prevent sunburn.

   • Prune and trellis cane berries.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed cool weather plants and vegetables.

Planting:

   • The time for fall planting is coming to an end.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

   • Order bare-root roses and perennials from catalogs.

   • Fruits and vegetables: Lettuce, peas, edible pod peas, plant from seed or six packs.

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: fig, walnut (Juglans), crabapple (Malus).

   • Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale.

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: cyclamen, dianthus.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis).

   • Fruits and vegetables: cauliflower, comice pears.

Things to ponder:

   • Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden.

   • At the end of the month, apply dormant oil spray to deciduous fruit with copper

     fungicides to control shot hole disease on twigs.

  • Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments