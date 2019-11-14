Garden Checklist Nov. 14

Create a visual feast with pomegranates, miniature pumpkins, Indian corn,  gourds, fall flowers and herbs from your garden.

Tasks: The tuberous roots of sweet potatoes will be ruined if the foliage is damaged by frost.

Harvest before freezing temperatures kill the vines.

• Use fall leaves as mulch.

• This is the month to stimulate flower bud formation in your Christmas cactus by placing it in darkness for 12 to 14 hours each day where temperature is 50° to 55° at night.

Pruning: 

• “Pre‐prune” roses by aggressively deadheading spent blooms and removing leaves from canes to nudge plants into dormancy.

   • Prune shrubs and trees to shape, except for spring-flowering varieties.

   • Thin black pine candles.

Fertilizing: 

   • For even application of nutrients, use time‐release fertilizer formulations on cool‐season vegetables.

Planting: 

• As outdoor garden activity slows, use the time to transfer some design ideas to paper.

• Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, garlic.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

• Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, apple, apricot.

• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Baja fairy duster (Calliandra californica), Leucanthemum paludosum, Iceland Poppy (Papaver nudicaule).

 Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia.

• Fruits and vegetables: apples, broccoli, cabbage, limes.

• Fall color: aster, Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).

Things to ponder:

• Feed the birds, including resident hummingbirds.

• Repair shops are busiest in spring. Now is a good time to have repairs made to power tools and to have your lawn mower serviced.

• Historically, Nov. 15 is the first frost date for our area, but frost may occur    earlier.

• Move or cover tender plants. Plastic is not recommended.

Drought tip:  

Clean rain gutters and use downspout extensions to direct rain runoff back into the landscape, rather than into the street and storm drains.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments