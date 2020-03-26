Garden Checklist for March 27
0 comments

Garden Checklist for March 27

  • 0

 As spring unfolds, take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

 My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece. ~ Claude Monet

Tasks: 

    •  Compost weed free grass clippings and other thorn and disease-free garden waste.

    •  Better yet, start a grasscycling program for an existing lawn.

Pruning: 

   •  Shape hedges.

   •  Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials  are ineffective and often are detrimental.

   •  Chip yard waste and use as mulch or as an addition to the compost pile.

Fertilizing: 

   •   Do not overfertilize. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer container. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and lush plant growth that requires  more water.

Planting: 

   •  Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.

   •  Annuals: Black-eyed susan vine (Thunbergia), sunflower (Helianthus), Verbena, Zinnia.

  •   Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: Last chance to plant a late crop of chard, spinach and lettuce.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: Shoestring acacia (Acaciaatenophylla), Bottlebrush (Callistemon),  

       Sedge (Carex), Smoke tree (Cotinus).

   •  Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia, Fortnight lily (Dietes), Gazania, Lilyturf (Liriope).

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine, fibrous begonia.

  •   Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.

  •   Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, catalpa, California wild lilac  (Ceanothus).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, broccoli, grapefruit, kumquat.

Things to ponder: 

  •   If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with  Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a  preventative measure.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News