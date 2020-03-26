Garden Checklist for March 27

As spring unfolds, take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece. ~ Claude Monet

Tasks:

• Compost weed free grass clippings and other thorn and disease-free garden waste.

• Better yet, start a grasscycling program for an existing lawn.

Pruning:

• Shape hedges.

• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.

• Chip yard waste and use as mulch or as an addition to the compost pile.

Fertilizing:

• Do not overfertilize. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer container. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and lush plant growth that requires more water.

Planting:

• Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.