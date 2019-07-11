Water camellias regularly to avoid bud drop during bloom season.

If you have nematode problems in your vegetable garden, summer is the time to solarize your soil.

Tasks: Rinse dust off foliage, especially the underside of leaves, to discourage spider mites. 

Wash white flies off plants with insecticidal soap.

Pruning: Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.

Fertilizing: Apply high potassium fertilizer once fruit starts to form on pepper, cucumber, sunflower and tomato plants.

Planting: A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.

If not already done, pumpkins may be planted in July.

Enjoy now: Annuals and perennials: Russian sage (Perovskia), annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes), zinnia.

Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger lily (Tigridia). Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), rose. Fruits and vegetables: peaches, plum, squash, tomatoes.

Things to ponder: Rebuild water basins around deep-rooted permanent plants; water deeply and less frequently.

Watch for the bright orange twining stems of the parasitic plant dodder. Remove any affected plants.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

