Water camellias regularly to avoid bud drop during bloom season.
If you have nematode problems in your vegetable garden, summer is the time to solarize your soil.
Tasks: Rinse dust off foliage, especially the underside of leaves, to discourage spider mites.
Wash white flies off plants with insecticidal soap.
Pruning: Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.
Fertilizing: Apply high potassium fertilizer once fruit starts to form on pepper, cucumber, sunflower and tomato plants.
Planting: A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.
If not already done, pumpkins may be planted in July.
Enjoy now: Annuals and perennials: Russian sage (Perovskia), annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes), zinnia.
Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger lily (Tigridia). Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), rose. Fruits and vegetables: peaches, plum, squash, tomatoes.
Things to ponder: Rebuild water basins around deep-rooted permanent plants; water deeply and less frequently.
Watch for the bright orange twining stems of the parasitic plant dodder. Remove any affected plants.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.