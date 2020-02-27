Garden Checklist for Feb. 27
Garden Checklist for Feb. 27

Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.

March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.

Tasks: 

   •  Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.

   •  Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm day so that spray will not drift.

Pruning: 

  •  After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting: 

   •  Sow seeds for summer vegetables.

   •  Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.

   •  Perennials: Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), coral bells (Heuchera), gayfeather  (Liatris).

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: wild lilac (Ceanothus), deodar (Cedrus deodara), redbud (Cercis occidentalis), citrus.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: dianthus, Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), narcissus.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: saucer magnolia, star magnolia.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, peas.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Protect tomatoes, peppers and eggplant from a late frost by using hot caps or floating row covers.  

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

