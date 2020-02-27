Garden Checklist for Feb. 27

Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.

March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.

Tasks:

• Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.

• Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm day so that spray will not drift.

Pruning:

• After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.

Fertilizing:

• Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting:

• Sow seeds for summer vegetables.

• Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).

• Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.