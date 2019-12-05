Cultivate planting beds lightly to prevent weed germination.
Tasks:
• Monitor rainfall and adjust automatic sprinklers accordingly. If rainfall is adequate, warm- season grasses require no supplemental irrigation.
• Spray stone-fruit, apple, pear and nut trees, flowering trees and roses with dormant oil spray.
• Now that the soil is cool and damp, sow seeds of spring wildflowers such as California poppy, clarkia and cornflower.
Pruning:
• Remove leaves from roses to force them into dormancy in preparation for pruning next month.
• Prune out fire blight infections. Cut the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.
Planting:
• This is not a big planting month unless you have purchased plants or bulbs and have not yet planted them.
• Fruits and vegetables: radishes, spinach, plant from seed.
• Annuals: forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose (Primula malacoides).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: heavenly bamboo (Nandina) Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).
• Fruits and vegetables: persimmons, potatoes, Savoy cabbage, snow peas.
Things to ponder:
• Be alert for frost warnings and cover tender plants when freezing temperatures are expected. Apply a layer of mulch to protect roots of vulnerable plants.
• Amaryllis bulbs will bloom indoors and may do well planted outside with some shade and rich, well-drained soil.
