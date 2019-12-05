Cultivate planting beds lightly to prevent weed germination.

Tasks: 

   • Monitor rainfall and adjust automatic sprinklers accordingly. If rainfall is adequate, warm- season grasses require no supplemental irrigation.

   • Spray stone-fruit, apple, pear and nut trees, flowering trees and roses with dormant oil spray.

   • Now that the soil is cool and damp, sow seeds of spring wildflowers such as California poppy, clarkia and cornflower.

 Pruning: 

  • Remove leaves from roses to force them into dormancy in preparation for pruning next month.

   • Prune out fire blight infections. Cut the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.

 Fertilizing: 

   • Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.

 Planting: 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

   • This is not a big planting month unless you have purchased plants or bulbs and have not yet planted them.

   • Fruits and vegetables: radishes, spinach, plant from seed.

   • Annuals: forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose (Primula malacoides).

 Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: heavenly bamboo (Nandina) Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).

  •  Fruits and vegetables: persimmons, potatoes, Savoy cabbage, snow peas.

 Things to ponder: 

   • Be alert for frost warnings and cover tender plants when freezing temperatures are expected. Apply a layer of mulch to protect roots of vulnerable plants.

   • Amaryllis bulbs will bloom indoors and may do well planted outside with some shade and rich, well-drained soil.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments