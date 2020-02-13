Garden Checklist Feb. 14

When planting, group plants with similar water and sun requirements together.

Tasks:

• Sharpen tools to make cleaner cuts. Clean and maintain pruning equipment.

• Keep weeds under control – remove or kill weeds before they mature and produce seeds.

Pruning:

• Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.

• Prune deciduous trees and all fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize plants that are actively growing.

• Fertilize roses after pruning and as buds begin to break.

Planting:

• Plant annuals for spring and summer color. When setting out transplants, hold them by the root ball and tease the roots apart and cut off any thatched roots on the bottom of the plant.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

• Annuals: floss flower (Ageratum), bachelor’s button (Centaurea), cosmos, plant from seed.