Garden Checklist Feb. 14

When planting, group plants with similar water and sun requirements together.
Tasks:
• Sharpen tools to make cleaner cuts. Clean and maintain pruning equipment.
• Keep weeds under control – remove or kill weeds before they mature and produce seeds.
Pruning:
• Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.
• Prune deciduous trees and all fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize plants that are actively growing.
• Fertilize roses after pruning and as buds begin to break.
Planting:
• Plant annuals for spring and summer color. When setting out transplants, hold them by the root ball and tease the roots apart and cut off any thatched roots on the bottom of the plant.
• Annuals: floss flower (Ageratum), bachelor’s button (Centaurea), cosmos, plant from seed.
• Fruits and vegetables: beets, bell pepper, carrots, chives, plant from seed.
• Perennials: columbine (Aquilegia), artemisia, aster, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), Abelia, manzanita (Arctostaphylos), azalea (Rhododendron).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Ajuga reptans, English daisy (Bellis perennis), bergenia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: baboon flower (Babiana), crocosmia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: azalea, camellia, redbud (Cercis).
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower.
Things to ponder:
• Wait until the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.
• On average, the last frost date for the Fresno area is February 15th but frost may occur later. Check the temperatures in your area.
Drought tip:
• Automatic sprinklers should be turned off during periods of rainfall.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.