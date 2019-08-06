A houseplant is simply an outdoor plant brought inside. Light requirements vary for indoor plants but most of them will not tolerate direct summer son.

Tasks:

Check drip emitters to adjust flow and remove clogs.

Pinch off side shoots of dahlias and keep tem well irrigated and fertilized.

Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.

Pruning:

Deadhead roses, remove suckers and unwanted branches, and prune to improve air circulation.

Divide iris every 2 or 3 years and replant new rhizomes.

Fertilizing:

Fertilize annuals and roses for fall bloom.

Planting:

If you plant shrubs or trees, be sure to provide adequate water and sun protection.

Bulbs, corms, tubers: Watsonia.

Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips, plant from seed.

Enjoy now:

Annuals and perennials: nicotiana, petunia, annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), sage (Salvia), stokes aster (Stokesia), verbena, zinnia.

Bulbs, corms, tubers: lily (Lilium asiatic hybrid).

Trees, shrubs, vines: rose, chaste tree (Vitex).

Fruits and vegetables: plum, tomatoes, squash.

Things to ponder:

Standing water in containers can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Browse fall catalogues to order seeds and bulbs for winter and spring.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

