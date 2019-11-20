Gang member arressted

In the early morning hours of November 18th a Kings County Deputy Sheriff noticed a silver Cadillac traveling north on 12th Avenue near the City of Hanford. After the Deputy witnessed the Cadillac commit a traffic violation a traffic enforcement stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Circle K on the southeast corner of 12th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.
Upon making contact with the driver (John Campos) and only occupant of the vehicle, the Deputy noticed a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun was located inside of a concealed compartment in the dash of the Cadillac. A magazine loaded with ammunition was located next to the handgun.
During the investigation it was determined the Cadillac belonged to John Campos. In addition, John Campos has previously been convicted of a felony, thus prohibiting him from owning or possessing a firearm. It was also discovered that John Campos was a gang registrant and associated with the norteno criminal street gang.
John Campos was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple felony charges. His bail has been set at $70,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.