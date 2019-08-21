Galen Quenzer: Celebrating 30 Years of Serving Local Youth

VISALIA -- The executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS), Galen Quenzer, is celebrating 30 years of serving local youth! Recently, BGCS recognized Galen’s achievements during their 10th annual Central Valley Conference.
The Boys & Girls Club (BGC) has been a part of the Quenzer Family for a long time. Galen’s father, Ken Quenzer, has worked for the BGC for 51 years! Galen not only grew up watching his father serve as executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, but he was also a Club member at the Pinedale Club as a kid!
Galen’s son, Stephen Quenzer, said in an interview, “He’s drawn to the Boys & Girls Clubs because the mission is so perfectly aligned with his own values: to work within the community, improve the lives of its youth, provide opportunities to create the next generation of leaders, and have a real lasting impact on people's lives—everything that the BGC does.”
Long-time members of the organization, such as board president Bill Adams and former board member Mary T. Hill, agree that Galen is a perfect fit for BGCS. Many former Club members—who are now adults—return to the Club to thank Galen for having been such a great mentor to them.
In the beginning of this month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County’s staff gathered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias’ staff in the Visalia Club for their 10th annual Central Valley Conference. All staff enjoyed two days full of celebration, training, and workshops. BGCS staff worked in secret to plan and prepare a surprise moment of recognition for Galen, honoring his 30 years of service.
On the second day of the conference, Galen began to wonder why all of his close family and friends had arrived at the Visalia Club. Nonetheless, the plan was successful. Galen was surprised when Director of Operations, Carri Chambers, awarded him a plaque and a paid dinner from the staff for Galen and his wife, LeAnne Quenzer. The most touching moment of all happened when Ken Quenzer made his way on stage to award Galen with an honorary medallion. The audience full of friends, family, and staff responded with a heart-warming standing ovation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias’ staff, board, members, and friends would all like to thank Galen Quenzer for his commitment to our community—30 years of serving the kids who need us most.
