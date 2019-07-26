G-2 Doubles Down for Inspection

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- As Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) enters the rolling seas once again, a battle of the elements begins. The sea attacks and lay salt onto gun mounts, and moisture seeps into the tiny cracks and crevices of Ike’s large .50 caliber guns.
Ike’s weapons department’s G-2 division is responsible for the external protection of the ship as well as the upkeep and maintenance of multiple spaces and systems aboard Ike. Their efforts have only increased as Material Assist Visit (MAV) and the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) quickly approach.
Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Isaac Estonilo, G-2’s locks and keys petty officer, said G-2’s maintenance can be summed up as a constant battle against rust, dirt and salt corrosion stemming from the weather, sea and general use.
G-2 performs essential maintenance, testing and troubleshooting of all their weapons systems and spaces. To ensure they are inspection ready, G-2 has increased their workload in order to meet or exceed inspection standards.
Estonilo said that the most fun part about preparing for MAV and INSURV is being tested on your knowledge and your ability to better yourself.
“It’s very important to have MAV and INSURV,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Mathew Focke. “If you look at the big picture, the Navy is the military and we have to be ready for critical times of war.”
Focke said this increased maintenance, training and workload gets Sailors into the right mentality for deployment. It gives them live training, prepares them with muscle memory and teaches them how to troubleshoot problems they may encounter on the spot.
G-2 is also responsible for all magazine sprinkler systems for any room that contains ammunition and ordnance. Their sprinkler systems, when functioning correctly, have approximately 60 minutes before they flood their specific compartment.
“Right now, we are making sure our spaces are thoroughly clean and we’re testing our sprinkler systems,” said Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Allison Stiefel, G-2’s training petty officer. “We can’t have ammunition or ordnance creating a preventable hazard when the temperature exceeds 105 degrees or in case of an emergency.”
“Essentially, this all boils down to making sure you know what you are doing to protect a fellow shipmate, that you are safe, and that the weapons are firing right,” said Stiefel.
As G-2 fights their ongoing battle with the elements and betters themselves individually and as a whole for their specific MAV and INSURV inspections, their Sailors are working around the clock to ensure Ike’s crew stays defended against both external and internal threats.
