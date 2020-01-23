Fundraiser Supports Your Back and Hanford High School

HANFORD - If you are you looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Hanford High School Music Program is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Sunday, February 23rd, from 10am-5pm. For one day only, the High School Cafeteria will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/sleepyhanford.
There will be 27 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands including Simmons Beautyrest, Malouf, Southerland, & Tranquility, come with full factory warranties, and are made to order. Mattresses are available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Hanford High School Music Program benefits from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.
Link: bit.ly/sleepyhanford
Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://youtu.be/dtWPNME9W2w
Contact danny.hinton@cfsbeds.com or call 559-314-4662 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.