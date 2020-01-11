Hanford - Each year Kings County receives an apportionment of Federal Transit Administration Section 5311 funds that are available to public and private non-profit transportation providers in rural areas for capital, operating, and administrative expenses. Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG) is required to compile a 'Regional Program of Projects" to show how the funds will be distributed among the applications received.

Each applicant's request must conform to the policies of the "2018 Kings County Regional Transportation Plan" and meet "project programming criteria" adopted for the FTA Section 5311 program.

A public hearing by the KCAG Transportation Policy Committee will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Kings County Board of Supervisors' Chambers, Administrative Building, Kings County Government Center, 1400 W Lacey in Hanford. The hearing will show how that apportionment of FFY 2020 FTA Section 5311 funds will be distributed in Kings County. Any interested parties are encouraged to appear ad make statments of facts, present evidence, or submit their comments concerning this matter. 

