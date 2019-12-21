The Hanford Sentinel for decades has honored a tradition of which we are proud: On Christmas and New Year's days the reporters, editors, pressmen and processors, and your carriers join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.
Continuing the tradition, The Sentinel will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25. The combined edition for Dec. 24-25, will be delivered in time for reading on Christmas.
While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.
The Hanford Sentinel members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25.
While you’re still enjoying the combined print editions, hanfordsentinel.com is on the move with new content, and breaking news and alerts all day as the work on the Dec. 26 print edition is underway. On the morning of Dec. 26, you’ll find the printed newspaper ready for you to read.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.