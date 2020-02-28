Fresno Street Eats Headlines Grizzlies Daily Specials

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Grizzlies have announced their 2020 weekly promotions, designed to enhance what is already the most cost-effective, family-friendly entertainment and sports experience in the Central Valley.

This season, the Grizzlies are proud to partner with Fresno Street Eats to bring an experience like none other to Thursday night baseball. On nine of the 10 Thursdays during the 2020 season, Fresno Street Eats will bring an all-new food experience to Chukchansi Park, featuring the best local food trucks serving one-of-a-kind dishes that will only be available that night.

“We are so excited to welcome Fresno Street Eats to the Grizzlies family,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. “Their creative approach to everyday foods sets a new standard for culinary excitement at Chukchansi Park.”

The Fresno Street Eats fun will start on April 16 against the Reno Aces. Themes for the nine Thursdays will be announced next week at an exclusive press conference featuring the best aspects of Fresno Street Eats.

Besides Fresno Street Eats, fans can take advantage of the other daily specials found below:

