Fresno State students, community celebrate historic groundbreaking for Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union

Fresno State students, leaders and community members celebrated the construction of the new Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Feb. 20.

A $10 million investment from philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company, will help to support the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new building, which will embrace the tenets of sustainability and achieve LEED Gold-equivalent certification, incorporating energy efficiencies including solar panels.

“Fresno State is a vital institution and an integral part of the fabric of the Central Valley, deserving of a world-class student union,” said Lynda Resnick, vice chair and co-owner of The Wonderful Company. “Stewart and I are gratified to support this central hub that will enrich the student experience on campus while serving as a place where students can connect with each other and feel a greater sense of belonging.”

The Bulldog Beat scholarship band kicked off the event with a performance. Live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III and Fresno State cheerleaders were also on hand for the festivities.