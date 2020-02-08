Fresno State receives $1.2M to prepare teachers with computer science skills

There is not just a local need, but a national need to prepare computing-capable teachers for high-need school districts. With Fresno State’s designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, the campus is an ideal location to increase the number of underrepresented STEM teachers. The program will partner with local high-need school districts including Sanger Unified, Fresno Unified and Central Unified.

The state of California does not yet have a computer science teacher preparation program. The California State Board of Education published its Computer Science Strategic Implementation Plan in May 2019, recommending that “opportunities be created for students, especially underrepresented students, to participate in expanded learning, scholarships, internships and mentorships related to computer science.”

“This is an equity issue,” said Laura Alamillo, dean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State. “Providing additional support in computer science opens up opportunities not only for our teacher candidates but for children having access to teachers who are well prepared in the STEM area. Most of our teachers serve areas where children may not otherwise have access to STEM. The best way to provide access is to train our teachers to incorporate it into their everyday classroom. I am excited we have faculty who believe this to be crucial in providing access to all children.”