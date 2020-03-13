Fresno State Athletics’ Statement on Covid-19

FRESNO – Fresno State Athletics, in accordance with the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors, announced on Thursday all spring competitions will be suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Fresno State Athletics will continue to evaluate and assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with local health officials and will continue to follow federal, state and CSU System guidelines. The suspension of spring practices and team training activities will continue to be evaluated moving forward. All team activities will be cancelled until March 18, including practices and weight training, during this evaluation period. Participation in upcoming NCAA Championship events will continue to be monitored and evaluated.

In the meantime, student-athletes' access to services such as academic support and athletic training will continue to be offered.

The health and safety of students, coaches, staff, fans, and the entire campus community is the top priority. Fresno State Athletics, in accordance with the recommendation of our campus leadership and public health officials has instituted additional precautions to help ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and our entire campus community. These precautions include:

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up