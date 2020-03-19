Fresno Pacific University rescheduling May 2020 commencement activities

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Fresno Pacific University will reschedule its spring 2020 commencement and related activities. All campuses, however, remain open.

Commencement was set for May 9, 2020, in Selland Arena in downtown Fresno. The event routinely draws 7,000 people. Associated events on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, include the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium.

“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success,” said Joseph Jones, Ph.D., FPU President.

The change was made in accordance with guidelines calling for all events and meetings with more than 10 attendees to be canceled, postponed or conducted in virtual form. University officials are working to make it possible that those scheduled to graduate in May 2020 may still have their degree posted later in May (as per typical timeline) so long as candidates have fulfilled all degree requirements and applied for graduation.

FPU remaining open