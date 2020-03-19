Fresno Pacific University rescheduling May 2020 commencement activities

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Fresno Pacific University will reschedule its spring 2020 commencement and related activities. All campuses, however, remain open.
Commencement was set for May 9, 2020, in Selland Arena in downtown Fresno. The event routinely draws 7,000 people. Associated events on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, include the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium.
“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success,” said Joseph Jones, Ph.D., FPU President.
The change was made in accordance with guidelines calling for all events and meetings with more than 10 attendees to be canceled, postponed or conducted in virtual form. University officials are working to make it possible that those scheduled to graduate in May 2020 may still have their degree posted later in May (as per typical timeline) so long as candidates have fulfilled all degree requirements and applied for graduation.
FPU remaining open
Current plans are for all FPU campuses—the main campus in Southeast Fresno, which includes Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary, as well as regional campuses in Merced, North Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield—to remain open. All instruction has moved online. Residence halls on the main campus are open to those students who choose to remain, though the fitness center is closed, and Shehadey Dining Hall is open only to the FPU community and first responders. Updates are posted as information becomes available at fresno.edu/coronavirus.
Social distancing and plans for some employees to work from home are being put into effect. “The health and well-being of our entire community is at the forefront of our thinking,” Jones said. “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication, high standards and caring of everyone who works at FPU. We are committed to doing everything we can to help keep, and our students, them safe.”