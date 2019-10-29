FRESNO – For the 8th year in a row and 17th year in PBR (Professional Bull Riders) history, Fresno will play host to America’s original extreme sport. The 2020 season brings the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) to the Save Mart Center for back-to-back nights of action March 21-22, 2020.
Tickets for the Fresno Invitational are available now and start at $15 each. (Additional fees may apply.) They can be purchased online at PBRtix.com, over the phone by calling 800-732-1727 or at TicketMaster.com.
The storied history of PBR in Fresno has been dominated by World Champions, as five had hoisted the event buckle, including: Owen Washburn (2004), Troy Dunn (2005), Kody Lostroh (2009), Renato Nunes (2010) and Silvano Alves (2013). The 2019 PWVT stop proved crucial for 2018 World Finals event winner Marco Eguchi, who rode his way to victory in front of a record-breaking crowd. The victory helped the Brazilian jump to No. 24 in the world after picking up 187.5 points, and Eguchi took home a $5,622 paycheck.
New to the PWVT, select markets in 2020, including Fresno, now offer PBR Premium Experiences – offering an enhanced PBR experience through a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt. Premium options include: early entry, tickets to a premium seating section, hospitality, a pre-event backstage tour by a PBR host that features a PBR 101 presentation and visit with the sport’s fiercest bovine athletes, and the opportunity for autographs and photos from the sport’s top stars.
The PWVT is the fastest-growing tour on the PBR circuit, with attendance up +135% over the last five years. The 2020 PBR PWVT season consists of more than 30 stops, bringing the toughest sport on dirt to cities such as Oakland, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Spokane, Wash. The culmination of the 2020 season will be the PWVT Finals in Las Vegas, October 30 – November 1. While in the Entertainment Capital of the World the 2020 PWVT champion will hoist the cherished gold buckle, and get an automatic bid to the 2020 PBR World Finals. Former PWVT champions include some of the top riders in the world today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016) and most recent champion Alisson De Souza (2018).
