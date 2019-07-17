FRESNO – The Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Washington Nationals, have announced plans to extend the safety netting at Chukchansi Park to each foul pole for the beginning of the 2020 season. The project continues ongoing capital improvements to the Grizzlies’ home, which have also included “Fresno Social” (left field), “Splash Park” presented by Community Medical Centers (right field) and the “Kodiak Club” presented by KY Farming.
Prior to the 2018 season, the netting at Chukchansi Park was expanded to the end of each dugout. For 2019, that dugout netting was raised, protecting even more fans in the lower seating bowl from foul balls. The Grizzlies are following the lead of their Major League parent club; last month the Washington Nationals were one of the first MLB teams to announce plans to extend netting to each foul pole.
“This is ultimately about being proactive, our dugout netting has certainly made the ballpark a safer place for fans that wish to sit close to the field,” said Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks. “Now, we want fans sitting down each foul line to enjoy that view of the ballpark without worrying about their safety, or the safety of their loved ones.”
“Of course all fans should keep an eye on the ball, but Chukchansi Park is a place to socialize and have fun – increased safely measures absolutely improves the ballpark experience,” Franks continued.
The project is currently being designed in a way to not interfere with fans’ view of the game, and will be completed in time for Opening Day 2020 at Chukchansi Park, on April 14.
