FRESNO – The sixth Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise’s debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for June 12 through June 18, with seven games against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) and Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid lines at the ticket windows on game day. Here is a preview of the week’s promotional schedule:
Wednesday, June 12 (7:05 p.m.) – Mercury Insurance “Wins-Day”: For every Wednesday home game for the remainder of the season, any Mercury Insurance customer that shows their ID card or other proof can take advantage of buy one, get one free tickets! Being a Mercury Insurance customer is also good for a 10% discount at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store on Wednesdays.
Thursday, June 13 (7:05 p.m.) – Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game the remainder of the season includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!
Friday, June 14 (7:05 p.m.) – Run Parker Run: A tribute to the 25th anniversary of Forrest Gump: Help us celebrate the silver anniversary of the release of movie-classic Forrest Gump.
For $25, a ticket package is available which includes a seat in section 118, a “Run Parker Run” t-shirt (image attached), a drink ticket for beer (or soda) and the chance to run on the warning track with Parker T. Bear! The Forrest Gump-inspired game-worn jerseys (image attached) will be available for bid, with proceeds benefiting Kepler Neighborhood School.
Friday Night Fireworks: Don’t “run Forrest run” out of Chukchansi Park following the final out. A fireworks spectacular will follow the game, presented by CoBank.
Saturday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.) & Sunday, June 16 (5:05 p.m.) – Fresno Lowriders Weekend: Clad in an eye-catching purple, black and gold color scheme (images attached), the “Lowriders de Fresno” will take the field four times at Chukchansi Park on June 15-16 (vs. Omaha) and July 27-28 (vs. Reno), in a pair of “Lowriders Weekends” in Downtown Fresno, the Grizzlies’ entry into Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” (Fun Cup!).
In addition to the amazing new uniforms on the field, a car show at Chukchansi Park is being planned for June 15. It’s been announced that the “best in show” will win the "Sonny Madrid Award," named for the Central Valley native and founder of Lowrider Magazine. The car show winner will also have their car’s look and color adapted into the color scheme and uniform of the 2020 Fresno Lowriders motif. Fulton Street and Tulare Plaza will host the show from Noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, with awards to follow. Following the game, Cisco Kid, a WAR/Lowrider tribute band, will perform.
Copa de la Diversión is Minor League Baseball’s mission to authentically connect teams with their diverse communities, and embrace/celebrate culture that resonates with Latino fans nationwide. Fresno is one of over 70 communities and teams taking part in the celebration. Each Lowriders Weekend will feature music, show cars at Chukchansi Park and Spanish public address announcing throughout each game. The game-worn jerseys, autographed by the players, will be available for bid in an online auction beginning July 27 during the second Lowriders Weekend, with the proceeds benefiting Marjaree Mason Center.
The Fresno Grizzlies are using their platform to promote and advance the positives associated with the word “Lowrider.” Too often in pop culture, Lowriders are incorrectly stereotyped as being affiliated with gangs, when actually, maintaining a lowrider car requires knowledge, hard work and dedication. The vehicles are moving pieces of art; many are decorated with imagery that tells stories of Mexican and Chicano history. As a part of Copa de la Diversión, the “Lowriders De Fresno” aim to help change any negative images of lowriding, by shining a light on the positivity of the art form, but also honor a community that is deeply rooted in Central California culture.
Father’s Day BBQ: All-you-can-eat burger bar in the Party Deck on Sunday! For $32 (includes price of game ticket), chow down with dad on the second day of Lowriders Weekend with this AYCE special. MENU: Burgers, pulled pork, hot dogs, potato salad, watermelon, and cookies from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (first pitch is 5:05). Season ticket holder? You can upgrade to the all-you-can eat BBQ for only $16 at the ticket office. Every AYCE ticket purchased includes a FREE limited edition Grizzlies snap-back cap. Buy online here: https://groupmatics.events/event/Fathersday63?r=
Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the “Save Smart” app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday game, presented by Producer’s Dairy.
Monday, June 17 (7:05 p.m.) – Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: Two reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Defy Clovis VIP passes, a new trampoline park in Clovis! Available in one package, all for just $25! Can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.
Tuesday, June 18 (7:05 p.m.) – Toyota Taco Tuesday #5: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It’s a chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field. The “Fresno Tacos” are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies’ primary alter-ego.
