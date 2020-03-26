Fresno County libraries provide services during closure

FRESNO — At the recommendation of the Fresno County Department of Public Health and under the direction of the County Administrative Office to implement social distancing to help minimize further spreading of the COVID-19 virus in our community, all branches of the Fresno County Public Library were closed to the public on March 18.

Raman Bath, County Librarian states, “The Library understands the need of our patrons to access the resources of the Library during these uncertain times, but due to the safety of every individual that walks through our door, we have to take extra precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of this virus. Those measures include limited services from the Library. We are asking the public to unite with us during the shelter-in-place recommendation so our community can beat this pandemic, and we will beat this pandemic. In the meantime, please be safe. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.”