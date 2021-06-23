The Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health in collaboration with The Source LGBT+ Center and the Fresno EOC LGBTQ Center will now provide no-cost Pop-Up groups in Fresno County.
The Pop-Up groups are a way to provide affirming, supportive and safe space for local LGBTQ+ persons. Pop-Up groups seek to focus on protective factors so to reduce risk factors for suicide, substance use and mental illness.
The project plans to conduct population specific engagement, support, affirmation, and education for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults as well as for family members and care takers. These efforts have been utilized in ways to reduce the risk factors for suicide in the LGBTQ community. While funded through the County’s Mental Health Services Act-Suicide Prevention efforts, the program is not focused on suicide prevention specifically, but on protective factors so to lessen the risks for suicidal ideation and suicides.
Belonging is a protective factor, and in instances where youth may not feel that they belong, in their home, in their classrooms, etc., having support groups can fill that void and provide some belonging and start to reduce some of the risk factors. The Pop Ups will provide some critical protective factors by providing:
Connections to other adults who are not parents. Safe space, closeness to caring friends, awareness, and access to local health services, as well as support to parents so to strengthen connectedness with their child and learn how to better support their youth.
Brain Poth the Director of The Source LGBT+ Center said, “The Source LGBT+ Center is excited to partner with Fresno County Behavioral Health and Fresno County EOC to bring connection and resources to our LGBTQIA+ communities in Fresno County. Our Pop-Ups have been a creative way for people who can't get to our center to experience our peer support and educational groups. Combining our efforts with two other organizations creates more inclusive, diverse, and culturally appropriate supports for LGBTQIA+ folks in our Central Valley. We are truly better together. Can't wait to see you there."
“We know LGBTQ+ persons and especially LGBTQ+ youth and young adults can have their risk factors mitigated through things like family acceptance, feeling safe, connections to friends and others who care about them, and access to resources, so with input from our team and partners we’ve invested in one of our underserved communities” said Dawan Utecht, Director for Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health.
These Pop-Up groups have been operated by The Source LGBT+ Center for several years in other adjacent counties with success. The Pop-Ups will start out as virtual gatherings, and when the public health guidelines allow for in-person gatherings they’ll occur both in person and virtual. It is the goal of the organizers to have the ability to move the group locations through the year to allow for greater access for youth and families outside the metro area.
