FRESNO – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has formally adopted a Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan and Suicide Risk Assessment Tool, helping to provide a uniform approach and framework for addressing and preventing suicide in Fresno County.
“Suicide is a preventable tragedy that requires collaboration and meaningful action if we ever hope to reach those who are suffering and bring an end to these painful events,” says Fresno County District 5 Supervisor, Nathan Magsig. “I am encouraged that we have so many dedicated partners in our community working together to make a significant difference here in our own backyard, and lead others across the state to do the same.”
Fresno County’s Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan is the culmination of over 18 months of dedicated effort by the Fresno County Suicide Prevention Collaborative, a community-based group of individuals, hospitals, schools, universities, community-based organizations, and government agencies committed to preventing suicide in Fresno County. Under the guidance of the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health, the Collaborative has worked to develop and implement this comprehensive, community-based, strategic suicide prevention and stigma reduction plan for Fresno County.
To ensure a comprehensive suicide prevention approach, Fresno County’s plan includes the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) as one of various recommended universal strategies for implementation. Adoption of the C-SSRS as the recommended tool for screening suicide risk utilized by all service providers in the system of care will enhance prevention efforts, care coordination and continuity of care, improve communication, and increase quality of care for those individuals who may be at risk of suicide or having suicidal ideation.
Fresno County’s Suicide Prevention Plan was finalized and shared with the Board of Supervisors in September of 2018, however the plan was never formally brought before the BOS for adoption. With this action, Fresno County becomes the first County in the state to adopt a strategic plan and risk assessment tool to address suicide prevention.
Additionally, Fresno County’s plan is directly referenced as an example in Senate Bill 331, which will require all counties that do not already have a formal suicide prevention plan to have a suicide prevention plan in place. Fresno is one of just seven counties statewide that has developed such a plan with the County’s plan being used as a model plan for other counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.