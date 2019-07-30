Fresno – Producers Dairy Ice Cream Zoofari, an annual summertime tradition in its 29th year, will take place at Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Saturday, August 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Guests can beat the heat at this all-you-can-eat ice cream fundraiser event as they enjoy their favorite Zoo exhibits. New this year, guests will have access to the interactive water play area Wilderness Falls and the limited time exhibit Zoorassic Park.
Admission prices are as follows:
Babies 1 and under are free Fresno Chaffee Zoo members:
Adults $16 (12 years and up)
Children $10 (2-11 years)
Non-Members:
Adults $20 (12 years and up)
Children $16 (2-11 years)
Day of Event (if available):
Adults $25 (12 years and up)
Children $18 (2-11 years)
Tickets can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
