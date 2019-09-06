Fresno – Fresno Chaffee Zoo will join conservation groups across the world to celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Guests will enjoy activities designed to help them learn about these often-misunderstood scavengers. Activities will include bird-of-prey bio facts, animal coloring sheets, and scavenger hunts.
A highlight of the event will be a special keeper talk at 10:30 a.m. at the condor exhibit presented by the Zoo’s bird care team. “With 16 of 23 vulture species listed as Threatened, Endangered or Critically Endangered, we want to educate people about the critical role vultures play in ecosystems,” said Jennifer Wesson, Bird and Program Animal Curator, “This is a fun opportunity for us to share how interesting and exciting these birds are with our community.”
In addition to the activities, guests will have the opportunity to purchase a Vulture Adopt-AnAnimal package for $40 (a discount of $10 off regular price). This promotional offer will only be available on the day of the event and 50% of sales will benefit California condor nest guarding programs.
Valley PBS Kids Nite returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno – Valley PBS Kids Nite presented by Learn4Life will take place at Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Saturday, September 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for its ninth year.
PBS characters Daniel Tiger, Curious George, Peg + Cat and Super Why will be at the Zoo to meet and take photos with guests. While strolling the Zoo after hours, guests will enjoy the Winged Wonders Bird Show, make arts and crafts, explore animal bio-facts, visit vendor booths and enjoy kid-friendly entertainment. After dusk, there will be a special screening of a PBS Kids show.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission prices are as follows:
ValleyPBS or Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members:
Adult: $14
Child (ages 2 -11yrs): $11
Non-Members:
Adults: $17
Child (ages 2 -11yrs): $14
Children 1yr and under are FREE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.