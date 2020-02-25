Fresno Chaffee Zoo invites guests to travel back to Zoorassic Park

Zoorassic Park is returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time this spring and summer. This exhibit will make guests re-think extinct with lifelike and life-size dinosaurs that move and make sounds. With old favorites returning and as well as new species for 2020, the exhibit will feature T. Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops and animals from the Ice Age such as the direwolf.

The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, February 29, at 9:00 a.m. Throughout the exhibit’s run at the Zoo, guests can enjoy a number of other programs for dinosaur enthusiasts. These include dinosaur-themed birthday party packages, paleontology summer camps, and a smiladon adopt-an-animal special. Guests can purchase any of these on the Zoo’s website.

The exhibit will run through July 31, 2020. Ticket prices are as follows and a Zoorassic Park Season Pass is also available for Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members. The pass provides all individuals covered on the membership unlimited entry to Zoorassic Park through the end of the exhibit. Adults (12 and up): $5 Children (2-11): $4 Babies 1 and under: Free Fresno Chaffee Zoo Membership Season Pass: $36