Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO, Scott Barton, announces his retirement

Fresno - On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Fresno Chaffee Zoo Chief Executive Officer Scott Barton announced his intention to retire the in fall of 2020 after 11 years in the position. During his tenure, Barton led the Zoo through transformational projects including Sea Lion Cove and African Adventure, the latter of which doubled the size of the Zoo. Barton also shepherded the Zoo through the second passing of Measure Z in 2014 and the design and planning of the Zoo’s future exhibits Kingdoms of Asia and African River. Barton will continue in his position through the summer to aid in the search for his successor and the transition to new leadership. Barton stated, “I am very proud of our accomplishments over the past 11 years and am always impressed by the remarkable support for Fresno Chaffee Zoo from our community. Our team’s mission has always been to provide the Central Valley with a sustainable, world-class zoo experience. I’m confident the next generation of leadership will continue this vision at the Zoo.”
Mayor Lee Brand praised Barton’s leadership, “Scott has truly transformed Fresno Chaffee Zoo into one of California’s leading zoos and a first-class experience. A strong leader with a vibrant vision, Scott is deeply committed to the welfare of animals in his charge and he’s leaving big shoes to fill.”
Zoo Corporation Board Chair Kyle Kirkland stated, “Through Scott’s vision, Fresno Chaffee Zoo has become a world-renowned zoo and a top tourist attraction in the Valley, providing award-winning exhibits and a first-class guest experience to our community. The Board thanks Scott for his leadership, dedication and passion and looks forward to his insight in identifying the next leader to educate and inspire greater appreciation, respect and care for animals and the environment. The Board has formed a special committee to oversee the nationwide search and selection of the new CEO to ensure the Zoo continues to enjoy exceptional management talent, a smooth transition in leadership and uninterrupted progress on existing projects.”
Barton was named CEO/Executive Director of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in May 2009. Fresno Chaffee Zoo is one of 238 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA accredited facilities are dedicated to excellent care for animals, a great experience for you and a better future for all living things.