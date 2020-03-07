Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO, Scott Barton, announces his retirement

Fresno - On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Fresno Chaffee Zoo Chief Executive Officer Scott Barton announced his intention to retire the in fall of 2020 after 11 years in the position. During his tenure, Barton led the Zoo through transformational projects including Sea Lion Cove and African Adventure, the latter of which doubled the size of the Zoo. Barton also shepherded the Zoo through the second passing of Measure Z in 2014 and the design and planning of the Zoo’s future exhibits Kingdoms of Asia and African River. Barton will continue in his position through the summer to aid in the search for his successor and the transition to new leadership. Barton stated, “I am very proud of our accomplishments over the past 11 years and am always impressed by the remarkable support for Fresno Chaffee Zoo from our community. Our team’s mission has always been to provide the Central Valley with a sustainable, world-class zoo experience. I’m confident the next generation of leadership will continue this vision at the Zoo.”