You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fresno boys run away from home
0 comments
100 Years Ago in Kings County...

Fresno boys run away from home

  • 0

Two little Fresno boys ran away from home Tuesday afternoon and got as far as Madera, where they were seen wandering around town with no place to go. The night watchman took them to the jail and communicated with their parents who gave instructions to have them started home in the morning.   They spent the night in the detention rooms and as they promised not to try it again their names were not entered on the records. They left their homes on their bicycles and started out to see the world.  

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shirley A. Steinfeld
Obituaries

Shirley A. Steinfeld

Shirley A. SteinfeldOctober 1, 1949  August 24, 2020Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after …

News

Man arrested for pipe bomb in car

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 2:21 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe. D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News