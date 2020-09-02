Fresno boys run away from home

Two little Fresno boys ran away from home Tuesday afternoon and got as far as Madera, where they were seen wandering around town with no place to go. The night watchman took them to the jail and communicated with their parents who gave instructions to have them started home in the morning. They spent the night in the detention rooms and as they promised not to try it again their names were not entered on the records. They left their homes on their bicycles and started out to see the world.
