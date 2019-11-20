Planning and preparations are underway for the annual free Thanksgiving Dinner in Kings County. This will be the 19th year that the volunteers have provided this meal on Thanksgiving Day.
The committee expects to provide around 1800 meals this year. Meals will be served at the Lemoore Recreation site at 721 W. Cinnamon Dr. Take-out meals will also be available at that location. For those that cannot make it to the location, home deliveries will be available upon request. In addition, 300 meals are sent to Avenal and 150 to Kettleman City.
Reservations will be required for those that want to enjoy their meals at the Recreation location. These dine-in meals will be served at 12:30, 1:00 and 1:30pm.
FOR RESERVATIONS FOR SIT DOWN MEALS CALL 924-6744, EXT 1.
Reservations will be required to order drive thru take out meals. They may be picked up at the Recreation department. These may be picked up from 9am till 11am on Thanksgiving Day.
DRIVE THRU RESERVATIONS FOR TAKE-OUTS CALL 924-6744 EXT 1.
For HOME DELIVERIES in Hanford and Armona, call 309-0151 between 8am and noon on Thanksgiving Day.
For HOME DELIVERIES in Lemoore and Stratford, call 816-2678 between 8am and noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Any person or organizations wishing to help with this year’s dinner are welcome. The planning committee is actively seeking volunteers who wish to help with donations of time, food or money. Help will be needed with planning, cooking, serving, clean-up and home deliveries. To volunteer call Mary Jewel at 817-8601 or e-mail at mary_116@yahoo.com.
Donations may be sent to 18240 Jackson Ave. Lemoore, 93245 or at the web site, thanksgivingcommunitydinner.org. For other inquiries call 924-1484.
A blessed holiday is wished for all.
