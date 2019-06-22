AVENAL – Seniors are a vulnerable group, often preyed upon by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors. Fortunately, there are resources to teach seniors about scams and how they can protect themselves from becoming victims.
To help seniors protect themselves, Assemblymember Melissa Hurtado and the Contractors State License Board are hosting a FREE Senior Scam StopperSM seminar on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Avenal Veterans Hall, 108 Kings Way in Avenal.
Experts from the Contractors State License Board, Avenal Police Department, and the Department of Insurance will provide information to seniors about scams and how to avoid them. Attendees will get questions answered and obtain assistance if they have been scammed.
CSLB’s Senior Scam Stopper seminars have been offered throughout the state since 1999 in cooperation with legislators, state and local agencies, law enforcement, district attorneys, and community-based organizations. They provide information about construction-related scams and broader topics, including identity theft, auto repair, Medicare, foreign lotteries, and mail fraud.
Please check CSLB’s website for a look at upcoming seminars coming to a city near you. Contact CSLB's outreach coordinator at (916) 255-3273 for additional details.
