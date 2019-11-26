CORCORAN – Last week, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Dr. Jeffrey Garcia from Family Eye Care Optometry hosted free eye exams in Corcoran for community members to come and get their eyes checked. The event took place at the Family Eye Care office in Corcoran and offered a range of exams for residents.

“It is always a great opportunity when we can partner with small businesses in our community to provide much needed eye care services,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Many families do not have the resources for regular eye exams, which can lead to serious vision problems. I want to thank Family Eye Care and Dr. Garcia for once again going above and beyond for the community and providing free exams to the families of Kings County.”

According to the American Optometric Association, uncorrected vision conditions are among the biggest public health issues in the United States, affecting one in every four children. In California, the Journal of Public Health found that as many as 95 percent of incoming first-graders in low-income communities who need glasses do not have them.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

“Family Eye Care Optometry Corcoran is proud to partner with Assemblymember Rudy Salas to provide free eye exams, diabetic retinal evaluations, and glasses to families,” said Dr. Jeff Garcia. “During this season of giving thanks, we are all thankful we can continue to serve our Community!”

In 2017, Assemblymember Salas recognized Family Eye Care as the 32nd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year. Once a month, Dr. Garcia volunteers to provide free eye exams and glasses to those in need in Kings County. Once a year, Dr. Garcia travels abroad volunteering his time to serve patients around the world.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments