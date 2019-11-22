CORCORAN – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Dr. Jeffrey Garcia from Family Eye Care Optometry are hosting a free eye exam workshop in Corcoran for community members to come and get their eyes checked. The event will take place at the Family Eye Care office in Corcoran and will offer exams that help measure vision, color blindness, possible diseases, and more. More information about the event can be found below:

WHO: Assemblymember Rudy Salas Dr. Jeffrey Garcia Family Eye Care Optometry

WHAT: Free Eye Exam

WHEN: Friday, November 22, 2019 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m Media Availability: 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. WHERE: Family Eye Care Optometry 1046 Whitley Ave Corcoran, CA 93212

For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559) 585-7170

