CORCORAN – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Dr. Jeffrey Garcia from Family Eye Care Optometry are hosting a free eye exam workshop in Corcoran for community members to come and get their eyes checked. The event will take place at the Family Eye Care office in Corcoran and will offer exams that help measure vision, color blindness, possible diseases, and more. More information about the event can be found below:
WHO: Assemblymember Rudy Salas Dr. Jeffrey Garcia Family Eye Care Optometry
WHAT: Free Eye Exam
WHEN: Friday, November 22, 2019 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m Media Availability: 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. WHERE: Family Eye Care Optometry 1046 Whitley Ave Corcoran, CA 93212
For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559) 585-7170
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.