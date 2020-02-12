Fraud infects disability system

“He was described by one of the doctors as presenting like someone who had a stroke,” Tracey said. “He claimed he couldn’t drive and was in constant pain, and he could only do work around the house and water the plants.”

Having both halves of a married law enforcement couple prosecuted for the same crime of cheating on workers’ compensation is obviously unusual. But there’s another odd aspect — it happened in Northern California.

Fraud in California’s $20 billion a year system of supporting disabled workers is rampant, but the vast majority of it occurs in Southern California. Shady lawyers use what are called “cappers” to scour the streets for potential clients, asking them whether they are feeling any pain that might be connected to past employment.

The resulting claims often describe “cumulative trauma” that cannot be tied to any one event. Equally shady doctors sign off on the claims.

Two recent reports by the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau frame the prevalence of fraud in Southern California.