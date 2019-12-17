Former Hanford High wrestler wins state title

FRESNO - For the fourth season in a row, and 18th time in their history, Fresno City College has won the CCCAA Wrestling State Championships. It marks the first time a school has won four consecutive state championships. Previously, only Fresno City (2010-12), El Camino College (1964-66) and San Bernardino Valley (1959-61) had accomplished the feat.
The Rams, who finished with 186 team points, had seven of their entries advance to the championship rounds in six weight classifications. They went on to win four individual state champions, which improves their state-leading total to 87. Southern California Regional champion Cerritos College finished in a distant second place with 137 team points and had two individual champs. It was a battle for the next three positions in the team standings, with Bakersfield College (77) Sacramento City College (72), Sierra College (70) and Mt. San Antonio College (65) rounding out the top five finishers.
Armando Barcenas (Fresno City and Former Hanford High wrestler) def Enrique Galacia (Palomar), 5-2
The night ended with the Rams winning their fourth individual title, as well as their fourth straight team championship. Armando Barcenas was locked in a scoreless match with Enrique Galacia after the first three minutes before Galacia was able to get on the board with a second period escape. That 1-0 score would carry over into the final period until Barcenas was able to get up and out in five seconds to tie the match at 1-1. With thoughts of overtime in everyone's mind, Barcenas locked both legs and got Galacia down for a takedown in the waning seconds and added another with one second on the clock.
