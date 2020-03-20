Ford's Portside Anchor Makes Splash for First Time

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducted an inaugural anchoring evolution during its independent steaming event on March 15. It was the first time Ford conducted the evolution using its portside anchor.

he successful port anchoring will allow greater flexibility for Ford in future sea and anchor evolutions, accommodating various sea conditions with additional maneuverability.

“Everyone in the forecastle to the bridge watch team who participated did an excellent job,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Hinkley, Ford’s First Lieutenant. “The communication was great and it gave our team a chance to remain proficient on a complex evolution such as this.”

Deck department is the team responsible for maintaining and operating the anchor and its chain in the ship’s forecastle. During an anchoring evolution, deck department utilizes nearly a dozen Sailors to stand watches to include a safety observer, riggers, brakemen, and phone talkers who communicate with the teams in the pilot house.

“With the few times we’ve done this evolution we couldn’t have asked for better teamwork from everyone,” said Hinkley. “The bridge team did an outstanding job communicating with our team in the forecastle when we were in the right position to drop the anchor.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up