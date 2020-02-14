Ford Gets Pumped, Receives 1.3 Million Gallons of Fuel

Faulds also attributed the success of the evolution to Ford’s increased automation and systems integration. The ship’s systems help control and monitor events throughout the ship including safety sensors, auxiliary systems, and JP-5 fuel sensing and management.

“The system aboard Ford is wonderful because it helps make things much more efficient,” said Faulds. “The benefits of having one central interface and be able to track everything in such a user friendly way is great for our management and other departments around the ship.”

One group heavily involved in the evolution that doesn’t have a need for the electronic system is Ford’s deck department. The more than 80 personnel on station to uphold the lines connecting the ships and maintaining stability of fueling probes are dependent upon training, teamwork and proficiency to ensure safety.

“The professionalism and flawless execution by the team was incredible,” said Chief Warrant Officer Steven Sturm, Ford’s Ship’s Boatswain. “I think they exceeded expectations and we couldn’t be happier with how the evolution went.”

Planning, execution and crew capability are a few factors to consider when conducting a RAS. The preparation before the RAS is just as important as the execution.