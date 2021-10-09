This week, Assembly Bill 3, authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), was signed into law by the Governor. AB 3 cracks down on illegal street racing by allowing courts to issue a driver’s license suspension for up to six months for participating in dangerous sideshows.
“Illegal sideshows continue to devastate families, claim innocent lives in our communities, and create serious risks for our youth,” said Assemblyman Fong. “Proactive enforcement is critical to stopping dangerous sideshows before they start. This law will make our streets safer for everyone and together, we will send a strong message that this dangerous activity will not be tolerated.”
Despite the state’s long history of illegal sideshows, Fong’s bill also assigns the first legal definition to “sideshow” in California statute — better equipping law enforcement to take action on dangerous sideshows.
As written in AB 3, “sideshows” occur when two or more vehicles block or impede traffic on a highway, for the purpose of performing vehicle stunts, speed contests, or reckless driving, for an audience.
Last year alone, the California Highway Patrol responded to over 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity. The Bakersfield Police Department fielded over 6,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity in 2020.
Spearheaded by Assemblyman Vince Fong, AB 3 was co-authored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers including Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-San Fernando Valley), Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), and Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).
AB 3 is supported by a large coalition of statewide law enforcement, local government, victims’ rights groups, and traffic safety groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.