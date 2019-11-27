Five 'Dogs earn titles at Roadrunner Open

BAKERSFIELD - Five Bulldog wrestlers, including Lemoore native Gary Joint, captured titles at the 2019 Roadrunner Open on Sunday hosted at the Icardo Center on the campus of CSU Bakersfield.
Redshirt sophomore 133-pounder Joint, redshirt junior 141-pounder DJ Lloren, redshirt sophomore 157-pounder Jacob Wright, redshirt sophomore 174-pounder Jackson Hemauer and junior AJ Nevills (unattached) all earned first place in the respective weight classes.
In addition to the five first-place finishes, the 'Dogs also had four other wrestlers in the finals who all finished in second place. Redshirt junior Greg Gaxiola at 149 pounds, redshirt freshman 165-pounder Adam Kemp, redshirt freshman Hunter Cruz at 184 pounds and freshman Ryan Reyes at 197 pounds each fought hard in the finals, but came up short.
Five other Bulldogs, all which made the semifinals, also placed in the top five as junior 133-pounder Isaiah Perez (unattached), freshman 141-pounder Kyle Parco (unattached) and redshirt senior 184-pounder Dominic Kincaid each placed third. Redshirt freshman Lawrence Saenz placed fourth at 141 pounds and redshirt senior Ricky Padilla finished fifth at 165 pounds.
In addition to the 14 place winners, the 'Dogs had 10 other student-athletes compete on Sunday as a total of 24 Bulldogs saw action.
Fresno State closes out the month of November on Saturday hosting Northern Colorado (1-0, 1-0 B12) at 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center for the Big 12 opener.
Fresno State - Attached Wrestlers (17)
Gary Joint, 133 lbs., RSo. (4-0) - FIRST PLACE
First Round: Joint tech. fall Jason Valencia (Embry-Riddle-UNA), 18-2
Quarterfinals: Joint dec. Nathan Cervantez (San Francisco State), 6-2
Semifinals: Joint won by fall over Trent Svingala (Columbia), 2:48
Finals: Joint dec. Dalton Young (Stanford), 2-1
DJ Lloren, 141 lbs., RJr. (5-0) - FIRST PLACE
First Round: Lloren tech. fall Edison Akinas (Cal Baptist), 19-4
Second Round: Lloren dec. Brandon Bright (Gardner-Webb-UNA), 6-5
Quarterfinals: Lloren maj. dec. Lorenzo De La Cruz (Cal Baptist), 15-1
Semifinals: Lloren dec. Kyle Parco (Fresno State-UNA), 6-2
Finals: Lloren dec. Matt Kazmir (Colombia), 5-1
Clai Quintanilla, 141 lbs., So. (0-1)
First Round: Andrew Bloemhof (CSUB-UNA) won by injury default over Quintanilla, 4:43
Lawrence Saenz, 141 lbs., RFr. (3-2) - FOURTH PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Saenz dec. Adam Velasquez (Cal Baptist), 4-3
Quarterfinals: Saenz dec. Eric Reyes (Menlo), 4-0
Semifinals: Matt Kazmir (Colombia) dec. Saenz, 10-4
Consolation: Saenz won by fall over Noah Blakely-Beanes (CSUB), 3:20
Third Place: Kyle Parco (Fresno State-UNA) dec. Saenz, 5-2
Greg Gaxiola, 149 lbs., RJr. (3-1) - SECOND PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Gaxiola dec. Mason Boutain (San Francisco State), 4-1
Quarterfinals: Gaxiola dec. Joseph Dominguez (Menlo), 9-2
Semifinals: Gaxiola dec. Legend Lamer (Cal Poly-UNA), 7-1
Finals: AJ Raja (CBU) dec. Gaxiola, 4-3
Jacob Wright, 157 lbs., RSo. (5-0) - FIRST PLACE
First Round: Wright maj. dec. Dawson Sihavong (Stanford-UNA), 15-4
Second Round: Wright maj. dec. Maxwell Anderson (Cal Poly-UNA), 17-3
Quarterfinals: Wright dec. Riley Jacobs (Colombia), 4-2
Semifinals: Wright dec. Kalani Tonge (CSUB), 5-2 TB1
Finals: Wright dec. Wyatt Gerl (CSUB), 2-0
Beau Colombini, 157 lbs., RSo. (1-2)
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Colombini dec. Sheldon Cole (Embry-Riddle), 6-2
Quarterfinals: Tyler Eischens (Stanford) tech. fall Colombini, 16-0
Consolation: Kyler Rock (Unattached) dec. Colombini, 14-8
Ricky Padilla, 165 lbs., RSr. (2-2) - FIFTH PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Padilla dec. Matt Olguin (Fresno State-UNA), 5-3
Quarterfinals: Padilla dec. James Williams (Embry-Riddle-UNA), 6-1
Semifinals: Shane Griffith (Stanford) maj. dec. Padilla, 13-3
Consolation: Rodrick Mosley (Gardner-Webb) dec. Padilla, 7-6
Fifith Place: Padilla won by no contest
Adam Kemp, 165 lbs., RFr. (3-1) - SECOND PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Kemp maj. dec. Taylor Owens (Embry-Riddle), 14-5
Quarterfinals: Kemp dec. Rodrick Mosley (Gardner-Webb-UNA), 5-3
Semifinals: Kemp dec. Jacob Thalin (CSUB), 6-5
Finals: Shane Griffith (Stanford) won by fall over Kemp, 6:41
Angel Solis, 165 lbs., RSo. (1-2)
First Round: Dylan Miracle (Cal Poly) won by fall over Solis, 5:28
Consolation: Solis won by medical forfeit over Rysan Leong (Menlo)
Consolation: Solis won by fall over Gerl Bradford (Unattached)
Consolation: Rodrick Mosley (Gardner-Webb) won by fall over Solis, 2:10
Jackson Hemauer, 174 lbs., RSo. (4-0) - FIRST PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Hemauer dec. Albert Urias (CSUB), 6-2
Quarterfinals: Hemauer won by fall over Jacob Cooper (Cal Baptist), 5:00
Semifinals: Hemauer dec. Trey Munoz (ASU-UNA), 5-1
Finals: Hemauer dec. Lennox Wolak (Colombia), 6-1
Hunter Cruz, 184 lbs., RFr. (3-1) - SECOND PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Cruz won by fall over Denzel Mabry (San Francisco State), 4:42
Quarterfinals: Cruz dec. Garrett Strang (Cal Baptist), 3-2
Semifinals: Cruz dec. Josh Loomer (CSUB), 4-3 TB2
Finals: Anthony Orozco (Menlo) dec. Cruz, 4-2
Dominic Kincaid, 184 lbs., RSr. (4-1) - THIRD PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Kincaid dec. Joe Franzese (Columbia), 10-8 SV1
Quarterfinals: Kincaid maj. dec. Caden Gerlach (Unattached), 10-0
Semifinals: Anthony Orozco (Menlo) dec. Kincaid, 8-3
Consolation: Kincaid won by fall over Garrett Strang (Cal Baptist), 2:32
Third Place: Kincaid dec. Josh Loomer (CSUB), 3-2
Danny Salas, 197 lbs., RSo. (1-2)
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Salas dec. Afton Silvis (Menlo), 3-1 SV1
Quarterfinals: Nathan Traxler (Stanford) won by fall over Salas, 1:11
Consolation: Roderick Davis (Gardner-Webb) dec. Salas, 3-2
Isaiah Perez, 197 lbs., RFr. (1-1)
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Arick Lopez (Cal Baptist) dec. Perez, 9-2
Consolation: Perez won by fall over Callum Bisping (San Francisco State-UNA)
Consolation: Sam Wustefeld (Colombia) won by medical forfeit
Ryan Reyes, 197 lbs., Fr. (3-1) - SECOND PLACE
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Reyes maj. dec. Roderick Davis (Gardner-Webb), 10-0
Quarterfinals: Reyes won by fall over John Halajian (Unattached), 1:09
Semifinals: Reyes dec. Dom Ducharme (CSUB), 6-1
Finals: Nathan Traxler (Stanford) won by fall over Reyes, 1:56
Randy Gonzalez, Hwt., So. (1-2)
First Round: Bye
Second Round: Cohlton Schultz (ASU-UNA) won by fall over Gonzalez, 1:51
Consolation: Gonzalez won by fall over Prasad Dalvi (Unattached), 2:55
Consolation: Elias Kenneryd (Menlo) won by fall over Gonzalez, 2:03
