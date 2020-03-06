First four acts announced for 2020 Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO - The Big Fresno Fair is excited to announce its first round of entertainment - Becky G, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, supergroup Ezra Ray Hart (with lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra; Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic) and The Isley Brothers will perform as part of the 2020 Table Mountain Concert Series line-up in the Paul Paul Theater, presented by Coors Light and Toyota. The Fair will offer an exclusive online-only pre-sale to members of the Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club, the Fair’s FREE email newsletter, beginning on Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. During this time, any BFF Club Member who purchases a Fair concert ticket can also purchase a Fair admission ticket for 50% off; discounted admission and concert tickets must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets will then go on sale to the public (online only) beginning Friday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m.
Recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s “18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture” and one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21,” Becky G’s unrivaled work ethic paired with her singing, acting, writing and production talents make her a major force to be reckoned with. The 22-year-old star’s achievements include three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts, starring roles in “Power Rangers” and “A.X.L.” and guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning “Empire” series. Becky G has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has collaborated with Pitbull, Bad Bunny and CNCO among others! You won’t want to miss Becky G as she performs some of her top hits like “Dollar,” “Mala Santa,” “Mayores” and more on Saturday, October 10 at the 2020 Big Fresno Fair! Ticket prices are $50, $40 and $30.
The original Jersey Boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American icon. Frankie Valli has sold more than 175 million records worldwide and continues to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed venues receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations. Valli’s long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ incredible career and features all of their greatest hits. The Jersey Boys musical has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide and has won four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2006. In 2014, Frankie Valli’s life story was featured in the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, directed by Academy Award-winning director Clint Eastwood. In 2015, Frankie Valli’s mega hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry,” “December ’63 – Oh What a Night,” “Grease” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” this will be a show-stopping performance! Don’t miss the chance to see the return of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at The Big Fresno Fair on Monday, October 12! Ticket prices are $55, $45 and $35.
The newly formed supergroup Ezra Ray Hart brings together lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic for an unforgettable show featuring all the biggest alt hits of the ‘90s from each of their bands! Together, the members of Ezra Ray Hart have sold over 20 million albums in the U.S. and have 18 top 10 hit singles on the U.S. charts, including five No. 1 U.S. hits. Kevin Griffin, the lead singer of Better Than Ezra, has released eight studio albums including platinum album, Deluxe. With his No. 1 hit “Good” and top 10 hits including “A Lifetime” and “Juicy,” Griffin brings an energy like no other. Mark McGrath is an ever-present pop culture personality known for a string of top 10 hits and several multi-platinum albums as the lead singer and songwriter of Sugar Ray. With his first hit single “Fly,” McGrath set the stage with new sounds that pop rock audiences had never heard before. He went on to land hit singles “When It’s Over,” “Someday” and another No. 1 hit with “Every Morning.” Emerson Hart, the lead singer and songwriter of alternative rock band Tonic has achieved multi-platinum success with hit songs “Open Up Your Eyes,” “Take Me As I Am” and “If You Could Only See.” With Tonic’s six top 10 singles, 4 million records sold, multiple Grammy nominations and multiple platinum albums, Hart is a musical force that captivates audiences again and again. Be sure to see this triple-threat supergroup, Ezra Ray Hart on Thursday, October 15 at the 2020 Big Fresno Fair! Ticket prices are $32, $22 and $18.
Formed in the ‘50s in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers are considered to be one of the most important and influential groups of the last half-century. In 1957, when the group first left Cincinnati to travel to New York, they scored their first hit with the timeless classic “Shout” and in 1962 reached true mainstream success with “Twist and Shout” which became their first Top 40 hit on both the pop and R&B charts. The Isley Brothers scored another successful hit with “It’s Your Thing” which earned them the 1969 Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance. The Isley Brothers’ continued success ended up with the group receiving 11 awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Grammy Hall of Fame – “Twist and Shout” and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few! Take a trip down memory lane with The Isley Brothers during their 60th Anniversary Tour and enjoy top hits like “For the Love of You,” “Contagious,” “Between the Sheets,” “Voyage to Atlantis” and much more on Friday, October 16 at the 2020 Big Fresno Fair! Ticket prices are $42, $32 and $22.
Remember, these four concerts will go on sale exclusively to members of the Big Fair Fan Club beginning Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. for an online-only pre-sale. BFF Club Members will receive a special password via email the Monday before the pre-sale. During this time, any BFF Club Member who purchases a Fair concert ticket can also purchase a Fair admission ticket for 50% off; discounted admission and concert tickets must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets will then go on sale online only to the general public on Friday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m. Know someone who isn’t a part of the BFF Club but would like to purchase their concert tickets AND receive 50% off Fair Admission ahead of time? Tell them to sign up at www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.
About The Big Fresno Fair:
The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the fourth largest fair in the state of California and represents the 21st District Agricultural Association. More than 600,000 people from throughout the State visit The Big Fresno Fair each year making it the largest event in the Central Valley. Members of the Board of Directors include: Larry Serpa, President; Jerry Pacheco, Vice President; Charles Riojas, Secretary/Treasurer; Leta Ciavaglia; Gabriel Hernandez; Linda Mae Balakian Hunsucker; and Lawrence Salinas. John C. Alkire heads the daily operations in his role as CEO. The 2020 Big Fresno Fair will run October 7-18. For more information about The Big Fresno Fair, please visit www.FresnoFair.com.