First four acts announced for 2020 Big Fresno Fair

The original Jersey Boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American icon. Frankie Valli has sold more than 175 million records worldwide and continues to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed venues receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations. Valli’s long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ incredible career and features all of their greatest hits. The Jersey Boys musical has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide and has won four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2006. In 2014, Frankie Valli’s life story was featured in the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, directed by Academy Award-winning director Clint Eastwood. In 2015, Frankie Valli’s mega hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry,” “December ’63 – Oh What a Night,” “Grease” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” this will be a show-stopping performance! Don’t miss the chance to see the return of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at The Big Fresno Fair on Monday, October 12! Ticket prices are $55, $45 and $35.

The newly formed supergroup Ezra Ray Hart brings together lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic for an unforgettable show featuring all the biggest alt hits of the ‘90s from each of their bands! Together, the members of Ezra Ray Hart have sold over 20 million albums in the U.S. and have 18 top 10 hit singles on the U.S. charts, including five No. 1 U.S. hits. Kevin Griffin, the lead singer of Better Than Ezra, has released eight studio albums including platinum album, Deluxe. With his No. 1 hit “Good” and top 10 hits including “A Lifetime” and “Juicy,” Griffin brings an energy like no other. Mark McGrath is an ever-present pop culture personality known for a string of top 10 hits and several multi-platinum albums as the lead singer and songwriter of Sugar Ray. With his first hit single “Fly,” McGrath set the stage with new sounds that pop rock audiences had never heard before. He went on to land hit singles “When It’s Over,” “Someday” and another No. 1 hit with “Every Morning.” Emerson Hart, the lead singer and songwriter of alternative rock band Tonic has achieved multi-platinum success with hit songs “Open Up Your Eyes,” “Take Me As I Am” and “If You Could Only See.” With Tonic’s six top 10 singles, 4 million records sold, multiple Grammy nominations and multiple platinum albums, Hart is a musical force that captivates audiences again and again. Be sure to see this triple-threat supergroup, Ezra Ray Hart on Thursday, October 15 at the 2020 Big Fresno Fair! Ticket prices are $32, $22 and $18.